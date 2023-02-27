A new projected timeline pushes back the re-opening of Mobile County’s Linksman Golf Course in the Riviere Du Chien neighborhood another year.
Mobile County District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said he is hoping the West Mobile golf course, which has been closed since 2006, will be back in operation by spring 2024.
The county commission purchased the 100-acre recreational facility a year ago from Edwin Watts Golf and the Watts family, paying $850,000.
According to Dueitt, delays in the permitting process through the Army Corp of Engineers has curbed progress for several months. Those have now been received and the county is now searching for contractors to complete two phases of work.
Dueitt said the first phase of the project will strictly be the construction, grading and landscaping of the golf course itself. Phase 2 will be adding facilities, such as the construction of office space and storage. He said the estimated timeframe to complete the project is now between the spring and summer of 2024.
“Basically, what we're bidding right now is to get the golf course up and playable. And after we do that, we'll start on vertical buildings,” Dueitt said.
Commissioners opened the bidding process for both portions of the project during a meeting Feb. 9 and will be accepting proposals through April 1.
Dueitt said the commission has included several pre-qualifiers for contractors, including that they are members of the PGA and can provide a portfolio showing work with PGA-qualifying courses.
“That way, we don't run into issues with someone who's never built a golf course bidding on the golf portion,” Dueitt said.
After contracts are awarded, Dueitt said construction on the golf course could start in late April. He said the golf course will take priority and temporary office space could be added to enable the public to begin teeing up as soon as possible.
Once complete, Dueitt said the new county golf course will feature chipping and putting greens, a driving range, tennis and pickleball courts and additional parking. There will also be additional areas specifically designated for student-athletes to train and practice.
The golf course has roughly 5,500 feet of waterway access. Current plans call for a kayak launch site into Dog River which connects with the Blueway Trail.
Dueitt said he has currently set aside as much as $10 million to complete the entire project, both buildings and course. He said the budget was possible through Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds and lost revenue relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
An Initial feasibility study projected the golf course portion of the work to be between $3 million and $5 million. Dueitt said he hopes to keep Phase 1 near this range, but is unsure how supply chain issues and material costs will impact proposals.
Dueitt, who is a golfer himself, said the project is meant to fall in line with Mobile County’s “rich history” of golf and promote the future of the sport, which he claimed is among the fastest-growing recreational pastimes. He said pro golfer Jimmy Green, who played for Alma Bryant High School in Irvington and later for Auburn University, has been “very instrumental” in helping get the Linksman project moving forward.
The county has hired Thompson Engineering to do the engineering work on the property, and they have brought on 1976 U.S. Open champion Jerry Pate’s design group out of Ferry Pass, to design the course itself.
“They're probably one of the top five golf course designers in the country,” Dueitt said.
According to its website, Jerry Pate Designs has designed more than 21 golf course facilities, including the renovation of the practice facility and short course at the Country Club of Mobile in 2017 and the rehabilitation of the Pensacola Country Club course following Hurricane Ivan. The group also designed Kiva Dunes Golf Club in Gulf Shores.
While the city of Mobile has the Azalea City Golf Course, he believes Linksman will provide expanded access for residents and visitors to enjoy a public golf course.
“I want our kids to have the opportunity to have tournaments here. I think it's gonna be something that our kids can invite other schools from around the state to come down and play on a golf course that they can be proud of,” Dueitt said.
