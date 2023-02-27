Linksman Golf Course
BY TOMMY HICKS

A new projected timeline pushes back the re-opening of Mobile County’s Linksman Golf Course in the Riviere Du Chien neighborhood another year.

Mobile County District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said he is hoping the West Mobile golf course, which has been closed since 2006, will be back in operation by spring 2024.

Randall Dueitt

Randall Dueitt, Mobile County Commissioner

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.