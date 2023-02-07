The fate of a Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) employee’s suspension now rests in the hands of the Mobile County Personnel Board.
The Board held a hearing regarding the suspension of PWWSB Fiscal Services Manager Teresa Lewis on Tuesday afternoon. Lewis was arrested Nov. 17, 2022 and charged with aggravated theft and theft by deception after a year-long investigation into a widespread misuse of funds at the utility.
Lewis was suspended without pay just one week after her arrest and is now appealing the decision for her suspension.
The suspension was originally labeled as indefinite by PWWSB. But in a letter from Personnel Board Director George Smith to PWWSB Chairman Russell Heidelberg stated Lewis’ suspension would end on Feb. 22, 2023.
Lewis’ attorney Willie Huntley Jr. argued the extended suspension violated personnel board rules and therefore the decision on Lewis’ suspension should lie with PWWSB instead.
“We believe that because of the violation of rule 14.9, that any action taken pursuant to this Jan. 6, 2023 letter be not viable,” Huntley said. “Ms. Lewis did not receive a copy of the letter so that she could have taken some action to preserve rights… based on that, we would say that action taken by the board is not proper and that because of that, this matter needs to be dismissed and sent back to the Prichard Water Board.”
Multiple witnesses were called to testify during the hearing including Heidelberg, board accountant Miranda Wright and Lewis herself.
As fiscal services manager, Lewis oversaw all financial matters as it relates to the PWWSB as Nia Bradley served as her supervisor as operations manager.
Attorney Jay Ross represented PWWSB in the hearing and asked if she double-checked board minutes after seeing the transactions for luxury bags, airline tickets and other items purchased erroneously.
“Ms. Lewis you never checked the Board minutes to determine if the Board approved some of these questionable charges, correct?,” Ross asked.
Lewis hesitated for approximately 10 seconds before responding.
“How should I answer this?,” Lewis asked, turning to her attorney.
“Well I hope you answer it truthfully,” Ross replied.
Lewis responded she did not check the board minutes because the purchases were already approved by requisitions signed by Bradley.
Additionally, Lewis denied committing any criminal act during her time with PWWSB and claimed she was essentially forced to by Bradley. She claimed she saw a number of PWWSB employees get fired for not following Bradley’s directions.
Mobile County Finance Director Dana Foster-Allen was not originally in attendance at the hearing but was called in by Ross. She showed up at the end of the hearing willing to testify.
However, after a sidebar between Ross, Huntley and Personnel Board attorney Raymond Bell, all parties agreed to not have Foster-Allen testify with the agreement that two stipulations were put on the record.
“What they [Huntley and Ross] stipulate and believe the sum total of the testimony of this witness would provide is that she conducted a partial financial review and that review was not an audit,” Bell said. “The second point would be that the partial review revealed questionable procedures by former and current Prichard Water and Sewer Board employees.”
A decision from the personnel board is legally required within 14 days to be handed down in writing. Once the board hands down its ruling, either side is allowed to appeal to the Circuit Court within 14 days of the original decision.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.