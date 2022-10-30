As Major League Baseball continues to announce partnerships with gambling companies and teams introduce sportsbooks to their venues, the exclusion of former baseball star Pete Rose from the sport continues to rage on as a hot topic almost 40 years after his banishment from the game.
Add to the conversation the recent announcement of a sportsbook opening at Great American Ballpark — home of Rose’s former team the Cincinnati Reds — and fans' claims of the league’s hypocrisy for keeping the door slammed shut on one of its legends continues to grow.
And no one realizes the hypocrisy more than Rose himself.
“The other day they opened up a sportsbook at the ballpark in Cincinnati and if you watch games on TV, they change the betting odds after every inning right there as you watch the game,” Rose said as the featured speaker at a Baldwin County fundraiser last Thursday night. “The fans have given me a second chance but baseball hasn’t given me a second chance.”
Rose was placed on the permanently ineligible list in 1989, banning him from the sport amidst investigations about his alleged gambling on the Reds, while managing and playing for the team. Two years later, the MLB Hall of Fame voted to permanently ban those placed on the permanently ineligible list, including Rose.
“What I did was wrong, but I didn’t hurt anybody by betting on my team to win,” Rose said. “I’ve been suspended since 1989. Almost 40 years. Hell if I had killed someone, I could have been out on parole by now.”
But despite being banned from the sport that made him a household name in the 70s and 80s, Rose has continued to be a baseball lifer.
Now a resident of Las Vegas, Rose said he continues to watch the game every single day while admittedly continuing to place his fair share of bets.
Rose expressed his discontent with the way the game is being promoted to its fans today while also slamming the amount of rule changes that have been implemented in the sport in recent years.
“They need people to sell the game of baseball because they don’t know how to sell the game of baseball,” Rose said. “Name a rule that baseball has changed in the last five or six years that made the game better for me and you to watch as a fan. Is it better because you can’t knock a second baseman on his ass? Because you can’t pitch inside or knock the catcher over? Those things are part of baseball.”
Taking time to elaborate further about the current state of Major League Baseball, Rose is of the opinion today’s pro players are more about the money they make as opposed to playing solely for the pleasure of playing for the fans. He also singled out Padres star outfielder Juan Soto for reportedly turning down a record-setting 15-year, $440-million contract from his former team the Washington Nationals before being traded to San DIego in July.
“I love players today but they don’t count their money, they weigh it. Just this year, Juan Soto turned down $440 million. How do you turn down $440 million?,” Rose said. “My first year in the league, my salary was $7,000. These guys make so much darn money today and if you can make $50 million a year, good for you. But I hate when the camera pans to the dugout and these guys seem like they’re crying. You’re making $50 million a year just go out there and have fun and entertain the fans.”
When asked by emcee Hal Scheurich about his thoughts on the upcoming World Series between the Astros and Phillies, the legend said he’s sticking with the team he got his third and final championship ring with while joking about his betting tactics.
“Are you asking me if I bet on the World Series? Don’t worry about who I picked because I bet on a duck one time and the damn thing drowned,” Rose joked. “But I played for the Phillies for five years. I’m a Phillies guy. Either way I’m hoping for a competitive series because a competitive series is better for the game of baseball.”
For a good cause
While Rose garnered the most attention on the night, the purpose of the event was to raise money for the Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation. The foundation aims to promote justice and uniformity of judicial proceedings, as well as providing educational and rehabilitation efforts to those with drug or alcohol addictions.
When Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters — who was a judge in the county at the time — started the program in 2007, the intent was to have a treatment-oriented court as opposed to a typical punishment-oriented court.
“They have to plead guilty to the charge and then the judge accepts that plea of guilt but does not find that person guilty. The judge withholds adjudication in that case for a minimum of two years,” Wilters said. “The last year, they must be clean and sober and if you tested positive for drugs or alcohol in that last year, then you have another year after that.”
Wilters said drug testing for those in the program can occur anywhere from 4 to 8 times per month and participants may have to appear in court every week depending on how they are doing in the program. Participants are also told where they will get treatment and when they start their treatment program.
“In the 15 years the program has existed, hundreds of people have been through our drug court and because of that, those hundreds of people can now live a clean and sober life and be an asset to our community,” Wilters said.
According to Wilters, the money raised from the event will go toward educational tools for the program, training for staff, and incentives for participants in the program who accomplish certain goals and milestones.
