The discovery of a new whale species in the Gulf of Mexico has led conservationists to call on federal officials to take action to prevent boaters from accidentally harming the endangered sea mammal, but what they’re asking for is bound to make waves with boaters.
A petition filed by multiple environmental groups to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, acting through NOAA Fisheries, seeks a year-round, mandatory 10-knot speed limit and other vessel-related mitigation measures within the habitat of Rice’s whale, more commonly referred to as the Gulf of Mexico whale. The petition applies to all vessels operating in waters between 100 and 400 meters deep between Pensacola and Tampa.
“Limiting vessel speeds to 10 knots or less in the Gulf of Mexico whale’s core habitat and implementing other vessel-related mitigation measures would have immediate, tangible benefits for the species by reducing the risk of vessel collisions,” the petition reads.
The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is one of the groups at the forefront of the petition. NRDC Director of Marine Mammal Protection Michael Jasny said the whale was almost immediately designated as one of the most endangered species of whale on the planet once it was discovered in 2019. According to estimates, there are only 50 or so left in existence and the species can only afford to lose one whale approximately every 15 years as a result of human impact to be able to recover.
“Being in the ocean, they’re also unfortunately threatened and they face a lot of stressors in their lives,” Jasny said. “One of those stressors comes from vessels. We know that these whales, like other whales, can get struck by ships. And unfortunately, it would be hard to design an animal that would be more vulnerable to a vessel collision than these whales.”
While the petition currently only applies to the Pensacola to Tampa strip of Gulf waters, Jalsy said, based on evidence and observations, the need to expand the coverage area into westward waters such as Mobile Bay and beyond could be necessary moving forward.
“It is clear from that evidence that the whale’s habitat doesn’t end at Mobile; it extends further west across to Louisiana and Texas,” Jalsy said. “The strip is along the continental shelf break, just between 100 and 400 meters deep, and typically 60 miles out. ”
The petition labels all vessels as needing to adhere to the limit, but primarily focuses on commercial ships that impact the whale’s feeding patterns and nightly routines.
After the discovery of the whale, officials performed research at an accelerated pace thanks to funding received from the Restore Act after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. As a result of the research, scientists were able to figure out the whale’s diet and determined it spends its day diving for food and comes up to the surface at night to rest, which Jalsy claims is the perfect spot to be struck.
“There may be a need to treat different vessels differently and there are matters of safety and other factors that have to be taken into account and we recognize that,” Jalsy said. “We know they’re getting struck and sometimes it’s fatal. And when you’re looking at a population as small as this one, at fewer than 100 animals, the loss of even a single whale, especially if it’s a mom, jeopardizes the survival of the species.”
For those who make their living on the high seas, Fort Morgan dockmaster Wyman Hartsill said, imposing the speed limit would cause problems for fishermen who make multiple trips into deep waters daily.
“You’re really going to impact people’s livelihoods by imposing a 10-knot speed limit,” he said. “Because these charter fishermen, they wouldn’t be able to run a four-hour trip and come back, and then another four-hour and come back. So you’re cutting their income in half by doing that.”
Hartsill added the current speeds are not unsafe and have not resulted in any problems for years.
If the petition is to be successful, Jalsy said, it will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to conserving the whale and said local military branches in the affected area are already taking steps to help.
Eglin Air Force Base in western Florida has begun shifting its training exercises to avoid a portion of the whale’s habitat that falls in its operating areas.
“In general, trying to conserve any species is really a matter of pitching in,” Jalsy said. “It takes a lot of effort from a lot of quarters to try and reduce their impact. Hopefully, we’ll start to see this as well with other communities. It’s gotta be something that the Gulf Coast really embraces and really pitches in on and that’s what we want to see.”
Jalsy said the groups will take comments received from the petition along with other relevant information and decide on an approach moving forward. If NOAA elects to issue regulations imposing the speed limit, it will first issue a proposed rule and solicit public comment for additional information and input.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.