Questions surrounding the 2018 hit-and-run death of Christian Hollis continue as photos of the vehicle that hit him surface and cast doubt upon any possibility the driver was not aware he had struck someone or something.
As detailed in the initial story, Christian Hollis, 22, from Dora, Alabama, was struck by a vehicle on the Cochrane Causeway at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2018.
Hollis had initially gotten out of his vehicle after it became stuck on the shoulder. Witnesses told police Hollis was standing in the roadway, and one who stopped to see if he needed help became frightened by his behavior and drove a safe distance away.
Hollis was struck by a vehicle shortly after that, but the driver either never stopped or fled the scene.
Kurt Allen, a musician from Kansas City, Missouri who was playing in the area, was later identified as the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet van that struck Hollis.
Police put out a “be on the lookout” or BOLO was issued for the van shortly after Hollis’ death was reported. Attorney Rick Williams, who represented Allen, contacted police later the day of the accident and told them the van they were looking for was located at a repair shop in Fairhope.
Allen was seen on security video getting out of the van at a Fairhope motel not long after Hollis was hit and inspecting the damage done to the vehicle, and the next morning told a hotel employee he had hit something with his car the night before. A passenger was also seen getting out of the van.
Forensic evidence sent for testing, such as a broken antenna believed to be from the van, later came back as a match, giving additional evidence to suggest Allen had hit Hollis.
But despite all of the evidence, Keith Blackwood, who was assistant district attorney at the time and part of the office’s murder team tasked with prosecuting the case, opted not to have Allen arrested, citing the need for additional evidence. A grand jury would no-bill the case in 2019, meaning Allen was able to walk away.
Hollis’ stepfather, Chuck, claimed the family had been told “multiple times” the reason Allen was not arrested is because he did not know what he had hit.
Blackwood later said the notion he did not have Allen arrested potentially stemmed from a conversation with the Hollis family about potential reasons for the case being no-billed by the grand jury.
However, if the reason Allen was not arrested was indeed because he claimed he was unsure of what he had hit, the damage to his vehicle combined with the police report make that difficult to believe.
Lagniappe was able to obtain a photo of the vehicle suspected of hitting Hollis that fateful night.
The photo, which shows a Missouri license plate matching the one listed on the official police report from the incident, details an extensive amount of damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. The bumper and headlight both appear to have sustained heavy damage with the light being shattered completely. The hood of the car is also severely dented and the windshield is cracked in the lower left hand side, which could indicate Hollis rolled onto the car when he was hit, complicating any claims Allen didn’t know what he had hit at the time.
While alcohol was never determined to have played a factor in Allen’s role in the incident that night, additional photos reportedly taken by police when the van was located show what appears to be a case of Budweiser beer underneath the backseat.
All of the damages in the photo appear to be consistent with the police officer’s initial report, which claims the damage was consistent with “what the hit-and-run vehicle should have.”
