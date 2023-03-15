Mobile County Courthouse

Leadership of one of Alabama’s busiest judicial circuits is gearing up to transition. 

Mobile County Circuit Judge Samuel Wesley Pipes was elected by members of the 13th Judicial Circuit during a January meeting to represent the bench as its presiding judge. The appointment is a three-year term which will initiate on April 1.

