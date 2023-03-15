Leadership of one of Alabama’s busiest judicial circuits is gearing up to transition.
Mobile County Circuit Judge Samuel Wesley Pipes was elected by members of the 13th Judicial Circuit during a January meeting to represent the bench as its presiding judge. The appointment is a three-year term which will initiate on April 1.
The transition will rotate out the current presiding judge, the Honorable Michael A. Youngpeter, who stepped in April 2020 and led the local courts through the tumultuous logistical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Youngpeter told Lagniappe he chose not to seek another term and nominated Pipes for the role. There were no other nominations. When his term expires, Youngpeter said he will continue his duties as a circuit judge simply without the additional administrative duties associated with the role.
The presiding judge acts as the spokesperson and leader for Mobile County’s 11 circuit judges, six district judges, and circuit clerk.
In an interview, Pipes described the position as primarily a support role.
“I’m honored to have been asked to do this — to help the other judges communicate with local and state agencies and help them get what they need to effectively and fairly do their jobs,” Pipes said.
Reflecting on the previous term through the pandemic, Pipes offered his gratitude to Youngpeter for serving what he considered to be the hardest three years a Mobile County presiding judge has ever faced.
“Youngpeter did an excellent job of handling the unexpected challenges without having a playbook on how to do it,” Pipes said. “I look up to him for how he handled it, even despite criticism.”
Pipes said he wants to support and help encourage the momentum the circuit’s bench is currently experiencing in chipping away at its case backlog — a matter which has drawn public criticism from county and city leaders over the last year over frustrations with crime.
“We tried a lot of cases in 2022 and we are currently on pace and continuing that pace,” Pipes said. “We do need more resources to help with the situation, and we likely have the highest caseload in the state on any given day.”
According to the Alabama Administration of Court’s 2021 annual report, there were 18,812 cases filed in Mobile circuit court and 18,129 were disposed. In the district court, 45,119 cases were filed and 47,237 were disposed.
In comparison, Jefferson County’s 10th Judicial Circuit — which is served by 26 circuit judges and 12 district judges between its Birmingham and Bessemer divisions — saw 18,743 circuit court cases filed and 57,216 district court cases filed for the same period.
Mobile County’s circuit judges include Youngpeter, Benjamin H. Brooks III, Walter H. Honeycutt, Edmond G. Naman, Jay A. York, Michael D. Sherman, Brandy B. Hambright, Jill Phillips-Crepeau, and Michael P. Windom.
Circuit Judge James T. Patterson died in January following an abrupt decline in health. The circuit is currently accepting applications to appoint a judge to finish his term.
Three retired judges have currently been appointed to staff a special court to address case backlog, including Judges Charlie Graddick, John Lockett and Roderick Stout.
District judges include Jennifer Wright, George N. Hardesty, Jr., Spiro N. Cheriogotis, Charles Zackery Moore, George Zoghby, and Linda Collins Jensen.
Sharla Knox was appointed in January as Mobile County Circuit Clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.