Little Point Clear
By Gabriel Tynes

The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve a commission site plan for a Fairhope event space that resolved all violations related to canopies and parking spaces during its regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Deputy Planning and Zoning Director Buford King described Little Point Clear’s case as “an atypical situation” when he explained it to the commissioners. King recommended they approve the follow-up site plan required by a notice of action submitted in September “curing a series of deficiencies” listed in a notice of violations submitted in March.

