The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve a commission site plan for a Fairhope event space that resolved all violations related to canopies and parking spaces during its regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Deputy Planning and Zoning Director Buford King described Little Point Clear’s case as “an atypical situation” when he explained it to the commissioners. King recommended they approve the follow-up site plan required by a notice of action submitted in September “curing a series of deficiencies” listed in a notice of violations submitted in March.
The site plan would memorialize three canopies on the event venue and nine parking spaces along the front, which would become permanent after June 10, 2023. Little Point Clear has used those parking spaces as a mingling area for guests on some occasions in the past, and it would be required to maintain them unobstructed in the future.
Representing Little Point Clear, attorney Tom O’Hara told commissioners having the parking spots continuously available changes the venue’s 2017 conditional use.
O’Hara said his clients have made many concessions to resolve the dispute, limiting functions to 135 people and no longer using tents. He said Little Point Clear’s problems with the commission were started by one “disgruntled neighbor” who has continually opposed their business at the last two commission meetings.
Little Point Clear should not be punished for its success, O’Hara concluded, and said unobstructed parking spots “would be a death sentence.”
Fairhope Planning Commission member and next-door neighbor Art Dyas took the lectern and told commissioners people parking along the right of way next to Little Point Clear put his family in danger of being hit by drivers speeding around the curve.
“I am disgruntled, [but] I’m scared,” Dyas said. “I’m scared for myself, my family, my daughter-in-law, for my extended family because you cannot see when they park in the right of way.”
Rob Littleton, who owns Little Point Clear with his wife, said he parks cars for events at two lots they own because the venue sits on roughly a quarter of an acre and has no room to accommodate every guest at once.
He said Little Point Clear has not structurally expanded as Dyas asserted, nor has Government Street Presbyterian Church’s Baytreat campus complained to Little Point Clear as Dyas asserted.
“We really thought we had all this resolved,” Littleton said, “and I don't know why we have to park a car in front of Little Point Clear.”
Commissioners moved to amend the site plan’s parking condition to match the September notice of action and unanimously approved it.
O’Hara told Lagniappe after the meeting the vote puts Little Point Clear (LPC) in compliance with the Planning Commission and cleared all the violations listed in the March notice.
“We’re happy,” O’Hara said. “We think it’s resolved and over, and LPC just wants to conduct its business the way it always has.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.