Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Director Matthew Brown speaks at a meeting of the Baldwin County Planning Commission Thursday night on Bella Sera Gardens, a Loxley event venue featured in Hulu's 'Love in Fairhope.'
The Baldwin County Planning Commision delayed, for the second time, a decision on the future of Bella Sera Gardens, a Loxley event space featured in the Hulu series “Love in Fairhope” and the object of noise complaints from neighbors.
After a handful of community members reported hearing loud music coming from the event space situated in a residential area off County Road 49 over many years, code enforcers brought Bella Sera Gardens to the commission’s attention at its meeting in April. Commissioners unanimously voted then to postpone taking action on the case until two months later to gather more information about what can be done to answer neighbors’ complaints, while allowing Bella Sera to keep its business going.
