Plans to redevelop the 22-acre Mobile Civic Center site could come to a screeching halt after the Board of Zoning Adjustment (BOA) denied a variance for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow their new building a 50-foot setback.
The redevelopment of the site, which has been a goal of many mayoral administrations, finally seemed to be on the right track after members of the Mobile City Council, in January, approved a lease with the developer of a six-story building set to become the new headquarters of the local Corps of Engineers and an accompanying parking deck near Canal Street. However, with the BOA’s decision, on Monday, March 6, to deny the Corps request for a 50-foot setback from the street, instead of a 25-foot setback, the project could be delayed.
The 50-foot setback is a federal requirement for any building since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It is unclear what impact the denial will have on the future of the project.
“I don’t know what could happen,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll said. “It’s the Corps’ choice to take whatever steps they find beneficial for the development. I’d love to see them add another building to the city.”
Mayor Sandy Stimpson has considered the building in question and an accompanying 800-spot parking deck crucial to the renovation and redevelopment plans of the decades-old Civic Center complex. In a statement, he called the BOA decision “disappointing.”
“We will be contacting the Corps and the developer to determine our next steps,” Stimpson said in a statement. “After multiple administrations have tried to find a solution for the Civic Center, we feel we are finally on the cusp of addressing this decades-old problem.”
Stimpson does not appear ready to give up on having the Corps building as a part of the Civic Center property.
“It is vital that we do everything in our power to ensure the BOA’s decision does not reverse our progress,” Stimpson said in the statement. We are hopeful we can work with the Corps to move this valuable project forward and keep the overall redevelopment of the Civic Center site on track.”
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, who has advocated against allowing the building to have an increased setback at the proposed location, said the Corps could ask the federal government for a waiver to allow for the 25-foot setback.
Reynolds added the city has at least three other sites it could agree to lease to the Corps where the building could be placed. Those sites include what Reynolds called the “historically underutilized” GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Bates Field, the current home of the Mobile Regional Airport, and the old Greystone School building in his district. Although, Reynolds said, his advocacy against the setback allowance had nothing to do with Greystone being a possible site.
While Bates Field is currently being used, commercial flights will transition to the Mobile International Airport once a new terminal is completed in 2025. Bates Field is owned by the Mobile Airport Authority and not the city.
“I think there is a way forward for the Corps,” Reynolds said. “I hope they find a new home here because they deserve it.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
