The 597-acre Plant Barry coal ash pond sits in an oxbow of the Mobile River. Over 50 years, more than 21 million cubic yards of coal residual has been disposed of in the pond.

 Courtesy Mobile Baykeeper

Letters issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the past two months call into question the adequacy of Alabama Power Company’s state-sanctioned plans to permanently store 21 million tons of toxic materials at its Barry Steam Plant in North Mobile County.

The letters more broadly cast doubt on the credibility of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and its coal ash remediation program, as the EPA claims the state’s regulations are “notably less protective” than federal standards. If followed, EPA officials warned ADEM, coal ash permits would allow ongoing contamination instead of inhibiting it.

Barry Electric Generating Plant in Bucks, Alabama
Acting Assistant EPA Administrator Barry N. Breen
ADEM Director Lance LeFleur
James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant in Bucks, Alabama.

