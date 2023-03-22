Letters issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the past two months call into question the adequacy of Alabama Power Company’s state-sanctioned plans to permanently store 21 million tons of toxic materials at its Barry Steam Plant in North Mobile County.
The letters more broadly cast doubt on the credibility of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and its coal ash remediation program, as the EPA claims the state’s regulations are “notably less protective” than federal standards. If followed, EPA officials warned ADEM, coal ash permits would allow ongoing contamination instead of inhibiting it.
The letters also add steam to a pending federal lawsuit by the Mobile Baykeeper group seeking to force Alabama Power to comply with federal closure rules at Plant Barry. The Baykeeper lawsuit filed in September 2022 echoes many of the same concerns cited in the EPA letters of alleged violations in the power company’s plans and the inadequacy of its ADEM permit.
On Jan. 31, the EPA notified Alabama Power’s environmental affairs office that its $1 billion project to close a 597-acre unlined coal ash pond at the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant has “potentially violated” and is “potentially violating” federal standards.
One letter is signed by Kimberly L. Bingham, chief of the EPA’s Chemical Safety and Land Enforcement branch. It lays out three potential categorical violations of Alabama Power’s plan and three separate “areas of concern” the agency identified after reviewing numerous records and documents.
“Based on this review, the EPA has determined that Alabama Power Company has potentially violated and is potentially in violation of the CCR [coal combustion residuals] Rule,” Bingham wrote.
According to the EPA letter, Alabama Power’s plan to permanently store coal ash at the site will not stop contaminants from seeping into the nearby Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. Among other allegations, the EPA claims the power company has “potentially” failed to establish an appropriate groundwater monitoring system for the coal ash pond and did not account for major coastal storms or river flooding in its emergency action plan.
BACKGROUND
In 2015, following two massive toxic coal ash spills in Tennessee and North Carolina, the EPA adopted new rules for how electric plants can dispose of the waste material created when burning coal, known technically as “coal combustion residuals” (CCR).
Alabama Power built Plant Barry’s coal ash pond on Sisters Creek in 1965 and it is now estimated to hold 21 million tons of material. Over the years, groundwater testing near the site has found arsenic, cobalt and mercury above standard levels and the company has been fined by ADEM for such releases from the pond.
The rule ordered that coal ash deposits in unlined retainment ponds would end nationwide by 2021, requiring companies to either excavate the ash or securely seal it.
According to Alabama Power, it has stopped using the Plant Barry impoundment in compliance with the federal mandate and the company has reportedly exhausted more than $257 million in its “closure in place” process, which was permitted by ADEM in 2021. This process includes removing surface water from the ash pond, creating new barriers, installing a drain and “capping” the pond with an “impermeable geomembrane.”
The EPA’s January letter is the most direct reference to date of the agency’s position on Alabama Power’s plans at Plant Barry. Until now, local and regional environmental advocates have only been able to point to precedents established through separate EPA comments and actions.
POTENTIAL VIOLATIONS
According to the letter, the EPA has concluded Alabama Power’s plan potentially violates federal performance standards because plans for Plant Barry do not appear to account for free liquids infiltrating and flowing in and out of the pond both laterally through the pond walls and from the site’s bottom, which sit below groundwater elevation.
“Significant volumes of saturated CCR will persist post-closure as groundwater will continue to flow into and out of the unlined ash pond in perpetuity from the sides and bottom of the unit. In essence, this means the ash pond will continue releasing CCR contaminants indefinitely,” the letter states.
Based on groundwater elevation data dating back to 2016, the EPA estimates approximately 41 percent of the coal ash in the Plant Barry impoundment currently is in contact with groundwater, and a “consolidation” effort of the ash during the closure process will still leave 23 percent of the material saturated.
As Plant Barry’s ash pond was constructed in a wetlands area and 100-year flood zone, the EPA says the ground soil layers consist of an unstable material mixture of silty and sandy clay and organic debris, which could compromise the reliability of the pond’s cover system during flooding events.
Alabama Power and their cronies at ADEM will soon cue up the ranting and raving about the “liberals in DC coming down and interfering with the creation of by-God Alabama-made ‘lectricity!” writes columnist Rob Holbert.
The second potential violation alleges Alabama Power has failed to consider and evaluate specific geological levels around the ash pond to adequately monitor groundwater contamination.
Lastly, the EPA states that despite Plant Barry being classified with a “significant hazard potential,” the company’s emergency action plan fails to include major storms and flooding events as well as procedures to detect a safety emergency when it occurs.
According to the letter, while Alabama Power’s models consider conservative flooding, the company did not include a high flow emergency level, which would account for flooding in the nearby river and would be used to plan warnings and evacuations for areas downstream of the site.
The EPA also lists several “areas of concern” with Alabama Power’s application for vague and general details, pointing to one-word responses on annual inspection reports, discrepancies in construction dates, lack of specific details on a 2021 coal ash pond stability assessment, and failure to include referenced attachments when it posted its 2020 closure plan online.
In addition, on unit boundary drawings outlining the Plant Barry ash pond, EPA writes Alabama Power excludes a state-permitted solid waste landfill immediately to the north of the pond, which historical records indicate was previously connected with the pond area.
LETTERS TO ADEM
The discrepancies regarding rules and compliance with federal coal ash regulations hit a much stronger tone in a later exchange where EPA and ADEM leadership crossed swords.
Acting Assistant EPA Administrator Barry N. Breen addressed ADEM Director Lance LeFleur in a Feb. 1 letter — one day after the EPA delivered its notice to Alabama Power — responding to LeFleur’s request on a final decision on the state’s December 2021 coal ash program application. LeFleur claimed Alabama’s CCR program application was outstanding beyond a prescribed 180-day review window and thus warranted EPA approval.
Breen dismissed LeFleur’s attempts to hold the EPA to the timeframe, stating Alabama’s application is not “administratively complete” and more work between the agencies to amend and clarify the state’s requirements is required to ensure it reflects federal expectations.
Breen noted Alabama began implementing its permit program while simultaneously seeking EPA approval. He said ADEM’s permitting decisions during this time and recent communications with ADEM officials have raised red flags with Alabama’s alternative technical standards and how the state agency interprets closure requirements, which he described as “notably different” from EPA officials. Breen said those concerns led the EPA to request supplemental information, facts and a legal basis that show Alabama’s closure requirements are “at least as protective” as federal criteria.
According to the letter, CCR permits issued for the Alabama Power plants in Forkland, Gasden and the now-closed Gorgas plant in Walker County, have raised questions about ADEM’s standards on groundwater monitoring, corrective action and closure. Breen wrote that the greatest concern regarding interpretations of federal rules involves a permit issued to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) plant in Colbert County, where coal ash remains submerged in groundwater.
Because ADEM requested a final decision, Breen said the EPA would oblige them. However, he warned, if no supplemental information was provided within two weeks, the EPA would rely on the information it had on hand.
“Based on the existing record, EPA remains concerned that ADEM’s approach would result in a notably less protective program, allowing ongoing contamination of groundwater from CCR impoundments that are closed with waste in place, and that the record as it stands now would not support a proposal to approve Alabama’s state program,” Breen wrote in conclusion.
A response issued by LeFleur on Feb. 17 — past the EPA’s deadline — largely ignored the concerns and threats raised by Breen and instead concluded by insisting that after four years of close coordination with the EPA, Alabama’s application is “indeed complete.”
“In the more than 13 months that have elapsed since the submittal of Alabama’s application … ADEM has received no formal communication from EPA identifying any specific or actionable deficiency … that must be corrected,” LeFleur wrote. “ADEM must therefore conclude that its application is indeed complete, is consistent with the federal CCR program, and is therefore past due to be approved as submitted.”
LETTERS FUEL CRITICISM
Critics of Alabama Power Company’s plans say the EPA’s letters are further validation for their environmental concerns and they should give pause for the utility to correct course.
Citizens Against Coal Ash Action Group organizers Diane Thomas, Ph.D., and Savan Willson, Ph.D., said the EPA’s recent communications with Alabama Power make the environmental hazards of continuing to store coal ash at Plant Barry “abundantly clear.”
“It is the responsibility of every citizen in Mobile and Baldwin counties to educate themselves about this environmental danger and make their voices heard at Alabama Power,” Thomas and Wilson said in a joint statement, adding that the “Barry Steam Plant has been leaking cancer-causing heavy metals into the groundwater for years.”
Action group member Sallie Smith echoed these concerns, stating, “The EPA’s condemnation illustrates the seriousness of the coal ash problem and acknowledges its threat to the ecosystem. Failure to address this threat endangers our beautiful bay and the livelihood of so many who depend upon it.”
Pollutants contaminating, or “leaching,” into groundwater from Plant Barry’s ash pond has been known for decades, with reports from as early as 1991 finding arsenic, cobalt and mercury above standard levels. In 2019, Alabama Power was fined a total of $1.2 million by ADEM for groundwater violations at all six of its unlined coal ash ponds in the state, including Plant Barry. ADEM issued Alabama Power’s CCR permit in 2021.
LETTERS ADDED AS EVIDENCE
The letters also might be grounds for the Mobile Baykeeper’s federal lawsuit to survive attempts at dismissal. Earlier this month, Baykeeper’s attorneys with the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) filed both letters as evidence arguing they support the viability of the organization’s allegations against Alabama Power.
Alabama Power has claimed Baykeeper’s lawsuit is a “programmatic challenge” to prevent sanctioned “closure in place” measures and advocate instead for “closure by removal.”
However, both EPA letters appear to resonate closely with Baykeeper’s claims and severely cripple two primary defenses Alabama Power lawyers have raised in attempts to convince a U.S. district judge to throw the lawsuit out. These defenses argue coal ash plans for Plant Barry do, in fact, comply with federal regulations and that ADEM’s “expert judgment” on the matter testifies to this fact.
In filings made March 9, Baykeeper’s attorneys argued the EPA’s letters provide a “point-by-point” rejection of Alabama’s interpretations of the federal coal ash rules.
One filing by Baykeeper concludes, stating, “The EPA, the federal agency charged with drafting and enforcing the CCR Rule, has analyzed Alabama Power’s Plant Barry closure plan and has found it so lacking that it issued a notice of potential violation of the CCR Rule, in multiple respects, for the exact same reasons cited by Baykeeper in its complaint.”
SELC lawyers note Alabama Power is aware of the letters and even filed them as evidence in a reply to the Baykeeper complaint. However, Alabama Power attorneys “dedicated only a couple of sentences to it and ignored its importance to Baykeeper’s claims.”
Baykeeper also states the EPA’s letter to ADEM damages the agency’s credibility.
Another recent filing states, “ADEM has not demonstrated that its permit program is a valid substitute for the current requirements of the federal CCR rule, and ADEM lacks authority to take any action, including the issuance of the state permit for the Plant Barry site last year, that could adjudicate or preclude this citizen suit to enforce the closure requirements of the federal CCR Rule’s performance standards.”
Lagniappe requested more information from both Alabama Power Company and ADEM regarding their recent letters with the EPA. Alabama Power was additionally asked whether or not it responded to the EPA within a two-week period to schedule a meeting with officials or a 30-day deadline to provide a written response to the potential violations.
Alabama Power declined to comment as a matter of practice, claiming the information involved “potential legal matters.” Company officials did not respond to followup questions asking if the company had responded before the EPA's deadline.
ADEM spokesperson Lynn Battle reiterated Director LeFleur's position in his response letter, stating that despite the EPA's recent communications, the agency still has not provided ADEM with specific changes that need to be made.
"ADEM believes that the CCR program will be approved because it is consistent with the EPA rules," Battle stated.
