There’s a good reason why prep football in the Mobile-Baldwin County area attracts so much attention, even from those outside the Gulf Coast — it has a lot to offer.
That perhaps has never been a more accurate statement than heading into the 2023 season. Consider the fact there are four new on-campus stadiums at Vigor, Davidson, B.C. Rain and LeFlore or that the first sophomore to win the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football award — Saraland’s Ryan Williams — is back for his junior year.
Or maybe it’s because Saraland is the defending Class 6A state champ and Theodore, the only team to beat the Spartans last season, reached the 6A state semifinals losing to, you guessed it, Saraland.
Maybe it’s because the area boasts two other teams — Mobile Christian in Class 3A and Faith Academy in 5A — that reached the semifinals and three more teams — St. Paul’s in Class 6A and UMS-Wright and Gulf Shores in Class 5A — that reached the quarterfinals of their respective playoffs. Or that seven schools in the area have at least 500 victories in the history of their programs — UMS-Wright (673), Foley (583), Murphy (581), Fairhope (541), Baldwin County (525), McGill-Toolen (521) and Vigor (514).
Area schools are led by some of the most successful head coaches in the game today. Terry Curtis at UMS-Wright is the winningest head coach in the state’s history with 348 victories. He has also won eight state championships with the Bulldogs. Faith Academy’s Jack French has 306 career wins, 110 of those in Alabama along the Gulf Coast, the rest coming in Mississippi. Theodore head coach Steve Mask won five state titles during his time at St. Paul’s.
Former NFL star Philip Rivers is entering his third year at St. Michael, former college head coach Mark Hudspeth is in charge at Gulf Shores and Jamey DuBose, who has won three state championships at other schools in the state, leads the way at Orange Beach. Mary G. Montgomery head coach Zach Golson led the Vikings to their first playoff appearance in 20 years in his first season at the school, earning Class 7A Coach of the Year honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Former Williamson and Auburn standout Antonio Coleman is head coach at Williamson and there are six schools in the area with new head coaches this season — Bayside Academy, Blount, Murphy, Theodore, Cottage Hill Christian and McGill-Toolen, four of those in Class 6A alone. Another nearby school, Citronelle, has a new head coach too.
The individual talent in the area is also notable, especially heading into this season. According to 247Sports, nine of the state’s top 50 Class of 2024 prospects play for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. The list includes No. 2 Perry Thompson of Foley, No. 12 Sterling Dixon of Spanish Fort (formerly of Mobile Christian), No. 17 Ronnie Royal of Gulf Shores, No. 19 Cam Pruitt of Theodore, No. 26 Bryce Cain and No. 32 Josh Flowers of Baker, No. 41 Shemar Welch of McGill-Toolen, No. 44 Jamison Curtis of Saraland and No. 50 Cole McConathy of Spanish Fort.
The Class of 2025 prospect list is impressive as well and includes No. 1 Ryan Williams of Saraland, No. 4 Michael DeBose of Vigor, No. 9 KJ Lacey of Saraland, No. 11 Antonio Coleman of Saraland, No. 19 Dillon Alfred of Saraland and No. 29 Santae McWilliams of Saraland.
While there are strong matchups every week during the season, some rivalries have their own names — the Battle of Prichard between Vigor and Blount, the Battle of Old Shell Road between St. Paul’s and UMS-Wright and the Cannon Bowl between McGill-Toolen and Murphy are three that fit in that category.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.