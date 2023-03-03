Mobile police responded to two incidents of assault, a robbery and a shooting, according to their March 2 overnight recap.
Assault
On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at approximely 3:27 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Nortons Lane in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was struck with a hammer by the subject.
The subject was located inside of the residence and taken into custody. Christopher Mcalmon, 50, was arrested.
Robbery and Assault
On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at approximely 6:14 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of San Juan Drive in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers discovered that the victim was walking down the street when a vehicle stopped and two male subjects approached him demanding his money.
The victim attempted to run and was shot. The subjects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling
On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at approximely 9:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Alba Street in refence to a shots fired complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim heard a shot fired and observed glass break to her front window. No one was injured.
