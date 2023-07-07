Mobile Police Department reports from Thursday, July 6:
Domestic Violence, and Assault
On Thursday, July 6, 2023, at approximately 4:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Williams Street in reference to a report of a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and his girlfriend had an argument that turned physical when the subject cut the victim with a pair of garden shears. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The subject was taken into custody. Sharika Johnson, 48, was arrested.
One Struck
On Thursday, July 6, 2023, at approximately 10:51 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a bicyclist at Cottage Hill Road and I-65 East Service Road. The bicyclist, who was attempting to cross the roadway, was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene. The 19-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle (X2)
On Thursday, July 6, 2023, at approximately 10:02 p.m., officers responded to 5318 Overlook Road, Quick Stop, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in the grass across from the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers discovered that the victim was inside the store when he was shot multiple times by a known male subject as he ran away from the building. The subject fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. During the shooting, two occupied vehicles were struck by gunfire. No one inside the vehicles was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
