Mobile police department reports from Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28:
Arson
On Thursday April 27, 2023, at approximately 7:08 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Greenlawn Drive in reference to a residential fire. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and her boyfriend had a verbal dispute and she told him to leave. The subject left the residence and shortly after a fire was detected inside of a bedroom. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded and put the fire out. The subject was located on the scene and taken into custody. Mobile fire investigators arrested 40-year-old Eddie Lacy.
Robbery
On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers responded to the Chevron Food Mart at 4126 Moffett Road in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The victim refused and the suspect ran away. This is an ongoing investigation
Terrorist Threat
On Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Summerville Street near Wagner Street. During the stop, one of the subjects was streaming live on social media and officers observed threatening posts made by two other subjects to cause harm to that officer. Through the course of the investigation, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, officers identified and located one of the subjects and took him into custody. Justin Gorman, 20 was attested.
