On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 7:51 p.m., officers responded to Extended Suites at 33 East I-65 Service Road in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers located the subject inside of the utility closet and detained him. Officers discovered that the subject unlawfully entered the utility closet. Brandon Dortch, 26, was arrested.
Possession of Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property
On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m., officers initiated lights and sirens on Old Shell Road near Cody Road and the driver stopped the vehicle. The driver and the passenger were detained and found to be in possession of drugs and a reported stolen firearm out of this jurisdiction. Both were arrested on the listed charges and outstanding warrants. Tara Manuel, 24, and Luther Holt, 29, were arrested.
Attempt to Elude and Receiving Stolen Property
On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, officers observed a [be on the lookout] subject near the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. The subject was detained. During the investigation, detectives discovered that Sammy Guerrero, 34, was responsible for a reported burglary at Dolphin Self Storage at 2715 Dauphin Street. He was arrested on the listed charges and five outstanding warrants.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.