Mobile Police Department reports for Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13:
Theft of Property, Attempt to Elude and Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle (X5)
On Saturday, August 12, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an officer was in the area of 100 North Florida Street when he observed a reported stolen vehicle. The officer activated lights and sirens and the driver refused to stop and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle near Springhill Avenue and Randolph Street. He was taken into custody without further incidents. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that the individual was responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in the third precinct area. Darius Agee, 18, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Assault and Criminal Mischief
On Friday, August 11, 2023, at approximately 5:20 a.m., officers responded to an incident at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Montlimar Drive involving an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had sustained multiple cuts inflicted by a male subject following a verbal altercation. According to preliminary reports, the male subject subsequently ignited a fire in the victim's sleeping area near the underpass at Pleasant Valley Road and Montlimar Drive before fleeing the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Saturday, August 12, 2023, at approximately 3:50 a.m., officers responded to 557 Azalea Road, Summer Place Apartments in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject cut the victim with a sharp object multiple times during a verbal dispute. The subject was arrested on the scene. Tamika Paige, 40, was transported to Metro Jail.
Traffic Fatality
On Sunday, August 13, 2023, at approximately 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Leroy Stevens Road, just south of Jeff Hamilton Road Extension in reference to a single-vehicle traffic accident. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was traveling north on Leroy Stevens Road when their vehicle left the roadway. Prior to becoming engulfed in flames, the vehicle struck several objects, which resulted in the fatality of the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The identity of the victim will be disclosed once proper identification procedures have been conducted. As of now, no further details are available.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle
On Sunday, August 13, 2023, at approximately 2:19 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Government Street in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had stepped out into traffic and was subsequently struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
