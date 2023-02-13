Mobile Police Department reports from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12:
Burglary
On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a [be on the lookout] vehicle near the intersection of St. Stephens Road and Mott Drive. The driver of the vehicle, Daniel White, 39, was taken into custody after being determined to be one of the individuals involved in a recent burglary. The subject was arrested and transported to Metro Jail. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary (X3) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (X2)
On Friday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., officers arrested a male suspect on outstanding felony warrants at the intersection of Cody and Grelot roads. Further investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Daniel Macon, 42, was involved in multiple burglaries at Red Dot Storage located at 1550 Leroy Stevens Road. The subject was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the Budget Inn located at 555 Government Street in response to a be-on-the-lookout alert for a suspect. Upon arriving at the scene, officers detained the individual and, after conducting an investigation, determined that the suspect, Kendrick Robinson, 31, was involved in multiple incidents of credit card fraud. As a result, the subject was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Vehicle Pursuit
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported as stolen. Officers initiated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the driver struck multiple vehicles. As a result of the incident, two individuals sustained minor injuries. The driver stopped the vehicle on the 1000 block of Panorama Drive, exited the vehicle, fled on foot, and avoided apprehension. The passenger, who was a 14-year-old juvenile, was detained. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at approximately 6:43 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Brewton Street in response to reports of shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that the victim had heard multiple shots fired outside their residence and discovered that the dwelling had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to the Economy Inn at 1851 St. Stephens Road in response to a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a female victim inside one of the rooms with a gunshot wound. According to reports, an unknown male suspect knocked on the door, and when the victim opened it, the suspect fired a shot into the room. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault and Robbery
On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:50 a.m., officers responded to USA Health University Hospital regarding a male shot. Upon arriving at the hospital, the detective learned that the victim had been at the 1000 block of Colgin Street when a male suspect, known to the victim, approached with a gun and demanded money. The victim was shot and transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for a non-life-threatening injury. This is ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.