Mobile Police Department Reports from Friday, July7 through Sunday, July 9:
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Friday, July 7, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Tuttle Avenue in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Trafficking Marijuana and Certain Persons Forbidden
On Friday, July 7, 2023, around 10:41 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and Wall Street. The driver complied and was subsequently found to be in possession of marijuana. During an inventory of the vehicle officers discovered a significant amount of marijuana and a firearm. Nicholas Jackson, 35, was arrested.
Assault
On Saturday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to a male victim who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred at 7790 Tanner Williams Road, Troubadours during a verbal altercation between the victim and an unknown male subject. The subject brandished a knife during the altercation and stabbed the victim. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Saturday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 a.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to a male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been walking in the area of the 2800 block of Pleasant Valley Road when an unknown subject shot him. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Saturday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to a male victim assaulted. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was approached by two unknown male subjects at Rickarby Street and Government Street. The subjects demanded the victim's personal belongings, and when the victim refused, one of the subjects stabbed him while the other took money from his pockets. The subjects then fled the scene. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Saturday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 9:21 a.m., officers responded to 3105 Dauphin Street, South of Dauphin Apartments in reference to a domestic altercation involving shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been sitting in her vehicle when the subject drove by and fired several shots, damaging her vehicle. No one was injured. The subject was apprehended shortly after the incident. Lakeddrick Williams, 32, was arrested on the listed charge as well as several outstanding warrants.
Robbery
On Saturday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Heustis Street in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male victim had been robbed of his money and cellphone by a known male subject. This is an ongoing investigation.
SORNA (X2) Sex Offender Registration Notification Act
On Saturday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an incident at 930 W. I-65 Service Road South, Baymont Motel, regarding a sex offender. It was determined that on Friday, July 7, 2023, the subject had spent the night with a minor who was under the age of 18. Also, the subject failed to register with local law enforcement as required. Christopher Causey, 45, was taken into custody on the listed charges and an outstanding warrant.
Robbery
On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 6:01 a.m., officers responded to 950 W. I-65 Service Road, Fairfield Inn & Suites in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was attending a party at the location when he was robbed at gunpoint by unknown male subjects who were also present at the party. The subjects fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to 1685 Knollwood Drive, Knollwood Apartments in reference to a vehicle being struck by gunfire in parking lot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s vehicle was damaged by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempted Assault (X2), Criminal Mischief (X2) and Reckless Endangerment
On Monday, July 10, 2023, around 3:20 a.m., officers noticed a suspicious vehicle approaching them at high speed in the parking lot of 5055 Cottage Hill Road. The officers maneuvered their vehicles to avoid a collision, but the driver struck one officer's vehicle. The driver attempted to flee and collided with the other officer's vehicle and a brick column. The subject, Edward McCall, 69, was arrested without further incident.
