Mobile Police Department reports from Wednesday, August 2:
Domestic Violence Assault
On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic altercation in the 1800 block of Pake Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. During the altercation, the victim defended herself, causing minor lacerations to the subject. Byron Gulley, 27, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment before being transported to Metro Jail.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at the 700 block of Plum Street. Reportedly, the victim heard gunshots outside her residence, and an unknown subject in an unknown vehicle fired multiple rounds, causing damage to the victim’s residence. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 2:36 a.m., officers responded to shots fired at Rotterdam and Wexford. While at the scene, they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duval Street, where a residence had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.