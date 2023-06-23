Mobile Police Department reports for Thursday, June 22:
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at approximately 9:28 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Muscadine Avenue following a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim heard gunshots being fired outside the residence. The victim’s residence was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempt Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, June 22, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Shelby Street in reference to an attempted burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of property damage caused by the subject’s attempt to gain entry into the victim’s residence. The subject remained on the scene and was taken into custody. Carolyn Tunstall, 54, was arrested.
Trafficking Opium, Possession with intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Attempting to Elude (Felony), Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Felony) and Reckless Endangerment
On Thursday, June 22, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Halls Mill Road when they observed a subject engaging in a drug transaction at a gas station. The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver at Dauphin Island Parkway and Delta Street. The driver refused to comply, and a pursuit ensued. While merging onto the westbound ramp of I-10, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with another vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. During an inventory of the vehicle drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Rondell Harris, 26, was arrested.
