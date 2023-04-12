On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers received a report of dogs inside a U-Haul truck at 150 Government Street and conducted a welfare check. Upon investigation, officers found several malnourished dogs inside a box truck. The individual responsible for the dogs, Cameron Alexander, aged 47, was present at the scene and subsequently taken into custody.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling (update)
On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 7:16 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Orange Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence was struck by gunfire. No one was injured. Through the course of the investigation, officers identified four subjects that were responsible for the incident. On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, a 17-year-old teenager, Xavier Broadhead, 18, and Jack Dail, 20, were arrested and charged with burglary. They were transported to Metro Jail. Deangelo Ash, 29, who was currently in Metro Jail for unrelated charges has been charged with burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Robbery
On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 11:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 3000 block of Emogene Street. Reportedly, unknown individuals entered the residence and took various items. No injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
