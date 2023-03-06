Mobile police reports from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5
Assault (X2)
On Friday, March 3, 2023, at approximately 5:35 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had fired at two males during an altercation. One of the victims was transported to the hospital with a critical injury, while the other victim arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Receiving Stolen Property
On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to Navco Road and McVay’s Drive in reference to a reported stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and detained two subjects without further incidents. The driver was arrested and charged with the listed charge. Brandon English, 37, was arrested.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Endangerment, and Tampering with Physical Evidence
On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The officers activated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle after hitting a mailbox. The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot, with one of them discarding a firearm and the other drugs. The officers apprehended both subjects and retrieved the discarded items. Naquarius Braxton, 22, and Edward Alexander, 19, were arrested.
Certain Persons Forbidden, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing Justice Using a False Identity and Secondary Metals Recycler (X5)
On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a BOLO subject on the 100 block of Michael Donald Avenue. The driver stopped the vehicle, and both occupants were detained. After an inventory of the vehicle, officers discovered a firearm, burglar tools, a detached catalytic converter, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Roosevelt Westry 35 was found to be responsible for four prior thefts involving stolen catalytic converters in addition to the listed charges. Additionally, Tiffany Swinney, 38, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 2:57 p.m., officers responded to 6901 Airport Boulevard, Compass Urgent Care, regarding a male victim stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s girlfriend had stabbed him during a dispute that occurred at a different location. The subject drove the victim to the medical facility, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Jasmine Thames, 18, was arrested.
