Mobile Police Departments reports from March 30, 2023:
Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com
On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at approximately 11:52 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on an individual riding a bike without lights on the wrong side of the roadway in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Victory Lane. The subject was found to be in possession of three stolen catalytic converters, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools. Joseph Carey, 58, was arrested on the listed charges.
Thursday, March 30, 2023, at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers were walking in the vicinity of Cottage Hill Road and Lakeside Drive when they noticed two suspicious individuals. The subjects were detained and found to have outstanding warrants. The 17-year-old male subject had multiple felony warrants and was taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center. Dalton Gollette, 21, was arrested for possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants.
On March 30, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers in the vicinity of McRae Drive and Fairway Drive conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer activated their lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle after colliding with a small bush-like tree. An inventory of the vehicle revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver was also found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Daven Jones, aged 45, was arrested and on the listed charges and 17 outstanding warrants.
