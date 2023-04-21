Overnight Mobile Police Department Reports from Thursday, April 21:
Assault
On Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 12:26 a.m., officers responded to 2545 Government Boulevard, Greyhound Bus Station, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they discovered that a male victim had been hit with a blunt object by another male. The officers were able to identify and detain the suspect in the nearby area. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Briley Black, 28, was arrested.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
