On Monday, March 13, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers were out at the Neighborhood Walmart at 2570 Government Boulevard when they observed a male subject wanted for breaking and entering a vehicle. The subject was taken into custody. John Hatfield, 40, was arrested. Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle (X4), Theft of Property, Resisting
Arrest and Failure To Obey
On Monday, March 13, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers observed a BOLO (be on the lookout) vehicle in the parking lot of Capital Pawn, located at 3428 Cottage Hill Road. The officers promptly approached the subject and took him into custody. Following an investigation, the officers were able to link the subject and the stolen vehicle to several burglaries in the area. Brandon Sylvester, 24, was arrested on the listed charges.
Attempted Robbery
On Monday, March 13, 2023, at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers responded to 2396-B Schillinger Road South, Dominos Pizza, in reference to an attempted robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was delivering pizza on the 3000 block of Lloyds Lane when he was approached by a male subject armed with a knife demanding his wallet. The victim was able to get into his vehicle and flee the scene without injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Assault
On Monday, March 13, 2023, at approximately 7:54 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Serigny Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the residence was shot into, and a 15-year-old female victim was struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Monday, March 13, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Lawrence Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male subject struck the victim with a hammer and then fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On March 14, 2023, at approximately 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a road rage incident involving shots fired at Riviere Du Chien near McKinnon Industrial Park. The subject reportedly pursued a known male victim and collided with their vehicle. Eventually, the victim stopped and fled on foot, at which point the subject fired shots into the victim's unoccupied vehicle. The suspect, 22-year-old Donald Christian, was arrested.
Attempting to Elude and Outstanding Felony Warrants
On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 1:53 a.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin Island Parkway and Terrell Road. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended on Bayfront Road. The subject was taken into custody without further incident. Brian Parker, 46, was arrested on the listed charge and numerous felony warrants.
Shooting into an Occupied Building
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at around 3:37 p.m. officers were dispatched to Eddies Mart, located at 1451 Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue, in response to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers found that two unidentified males had engaged in gunfire in the parking lot, resulting in damage to the business premises. No one was reported injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
