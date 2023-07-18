Mobile Police Department reports from Monday, July 17:
Receiving Stolen Property
On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded to 1116 West I-65 Service Road South, InTown Suites, regarding a reported stolen vehicle from Prattville, Alabama. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot. A subject identified as Berry Newcomer, 45, was apprehended while in possession of the vehicle. The subject was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Metro Jail.
Burglary
On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 1900 Shelton Beach Road, Forest Hill Apartments, in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown juvenile male subject had unlawfully entered an unlocked apartment and stolen a purse. After reviewing the surveillance video footage, officers located the 14-year-old subject in the area. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
Assault
On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to 7519 Theodore Dawes Road, Dollar General Store, in reference to a victim reporting an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known female subject had cut the victim during an altercation at an unknown location. The victim was transferred to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary
On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of High Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had unlawfully entered the victim’s residence armed with a gun and proceeded to strangle the victim. The subject fled the scene but later returned while officers were still present. Johnnie Banks, Jr., 36, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, around midnight, officers responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
