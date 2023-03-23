Mobile Police Department overnight reports for March 23:
On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers heard gunshots coming from Hillcrest Estate Apartments located at 4031 Airport Boulevard. Officers observed a vehicle leaving the area at high speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver evaded them and drove towards Spring Stanton Road, where he collided with a speed roundabout and disabled his vehicle. The driver and two other male individuals fled on foot, evading apprehension. This is an ongoing investigation.
On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 601 State Street, Gulf City Elks lodge, regarding shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found that the victim’s unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire in the parking lot. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Central Drive, regarding a reported carjacking. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that the victim had given a ride to an unknown male subject. Once they arrived at Central Drive, the male subject took the victim’s car keys, and another individual emerged from the residence armed with a blunt object. Both subjects then fled the scene in the victim’s car. This is an ongoing investigation.
