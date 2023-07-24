Mobile Police Department reports from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23:
Theft of Property
On Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 2:47 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from the 4000 block of Larose Drive. While responding to the location, an officer observed the stolen vehicle near the 5200 block of Highway 90. The officer activated lights and sirens, and the driver pulled into the parking lot at 5285 Highway 90. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and officers apprehended the subject nearby without further incident. Christopher Scott, 31, was arrested.
Robbery and Possession of Marijuana
On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m., officers responded to Kennedy Street at Adams Street in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject approached the victim while armed with a gun, demanding money. The subject took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s pocket and fled on a bicycle. The victim provided a description of both the subject and the bicycle. Officers were able to apprehend the subject nearby and take him into custody. Additionally, the subject was found to be in possession of drugs. Dewayne Thompson, 44, was arrested.
Robbery
On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Cherry Street in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and a known subject had gotten into a verbal dispute concerning money. During the dispute the subject robbed the victim and physically assaulted him. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a known male subject assaulted the victim at 4863 Gold Mine Road East in the Shell Gas Station parking lot. When officers arrived at the scene, all parties involved had already left. The following day, Saturday, July 22, 2023, the victim was discovered conscious but unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Obstructing Justice Using a False Identity, Resisting Arrest, Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana and Outstanding Warrants
On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Springhill Memorial Drive North when they observed a male and female subject sleeping on the porch of a business at 3616 Springhill Memorial Drive North. The officers approached the subjects and asked for their identification, and one of them provided a false name. When the officers tried to detain the subject, he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was taken into custody. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs. Kaylen Williams, 29, was arrested.
Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Domestic Violence Assault and Domestic Violence Harassment
On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at approximately 2:51 a.m., officers responded to 649 New Jersey Street, South Bay Apartments in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject strangled and bit the victim during a verbal altercation. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Clifford Moore Jr., 33, was arrested.
Obstructing Justice Using a False Identity and Multiple Outstanding Warrants
On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers responded to 3425 St. Stephens Road, St. Stephens Woods Apartments regarding a subject with multiple warrants. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the subject, who provided a false name. The subject was then detained and subsequently taken into custody. Keith Morrell, Jr., 49, was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.