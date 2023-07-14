Mobile Police Department reports for Thursday, July 13:
Theft of Property
On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at approximately 8:55 a.m., officers observed a John Deere Gator being driven by a male subject wearing a hospital gown traveling east on Airport Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver. Officers discovered that the John Deere Gator was stolen. Christopher Barker, 46, was arrested.
Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Reckless Endangerment
On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at approximately 8:47 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Navco Road near McVay Drive. Officers activated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop leading to a pursuit. The pursuit ended on Bay Bridge Road when the driver struck a curb. The driver was taken into custody. No one was injured. During an inventory of the vehicle officers discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Orlando Pritchett, 36, was arrested.
Robbery
On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at approximately 9:36 p.m., officers responded to 7331 Three Notch-Kroner Road, Dollar General, in reference to a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The victim complied and then the subject fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 2:48 A.M., officers responded to the University Hospital in reference to a report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim was at the 1000 block of Dale Avenue when he was shot by an unknown male subject. The victim was transported to the hospital by a relative for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.