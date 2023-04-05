Mobile Police Department reports for Tuesday, April 4:
Robbery
On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to 6715 Old Shell Road, Asian Market, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two unknown male subjects entered the location armed with firearms. The subjects demanded money, pushed the victim to the ground, and assaulted her. The subject left the scene with the victim's property and an undisclosed amount of money. This is an ongoing investigation.
Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Criminal Mischief
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 3:59 a.m., officers responded to 1711 Hillcrest Road, Medal of Honor Park, in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle that fit the description that the subjects were occupying exiting the parking lot. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and took a 16-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, and a 14-year-old male subject into custody. A firearm was located along with prescription drugs during the inventory of the vehicle. The juvenile subjects were transported to Strickland Youth Center.
Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 11:29 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Airport Boulevard near Pinehill Drive. Officers initiated blue lights and sirens and the driver refused to stop, a pursuit ensued to the 100 block of Westwood Street where the driver stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Tyler Wallace, 18 was arrested.
Certain Persons Forbidden and Receiving Stolen Property
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to 6201 Swedetown Road, Theodore High School, regarding a firearm found on campus. Upon arrival, officers discovered that school administrators located a gun inside an unattended backpack belonging to a 16-year-old male. The firearm was found to be stolen from a location outside Mobile County's jurisdiction. The subject was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Strickland Youth Center.
Attempting to Elude, Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Certain Persons Forbidden
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 11:52 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Officers initiated blue lights and sirens and the driver refused to stop, a pursuit ensued to Stewart Avenue near Forrest Street when the driver exited the vehicle on foot and was taken into custody. The subject was in possession of a stolen firearm. Markeith Lee, 30, was arrested.
Assault
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded to 300 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Towers Apartments, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was approached by an unknown female subject that followed her to her apartment, forced open the victim’s door, and stabbed her with a knife. The subject fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.