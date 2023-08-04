Mobile Police Department reports from Thursday, August 4:
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle (X4), Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Assault (X2), and Shooting into an Occupied Building
On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 2:42 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at 2312 St. Stephens Road, Piggly Wiggly parking lot. When officers arrived, they discovered that everyone involved had already fled, and five vehicles, including the subject's, had been struck by gunfire.
During the shooting, an uninvolved 43-year-old male was grazed by a bullet, and his vehicle was damaged. He drove himself to the hospital and received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury. Separately, a 16-year-old male juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital in another vehicle. The 16-year-old juvenile was determined to be one of the subjects involved in the shooting. He received medical treatment and was transported to Metro Jail.
Additionally, officers discovered that a nearby business had also been struck by gunfire, and no customers were injured. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Robbery
On Thursday, August 3, 2023, around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a robbery complaint in the 1000 block of St. Madar Street related to an incident that happened on Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s grandson had demanded money from her. The victim refused, and the subject threatened and physically assaulted her. Tywarren Jones, 26, was arrested.
Theft of Property
On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gunn Road in reference to a vehicle theft. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had left her vehicle running at 7031 Theodore Dawes Road, Dollar Tree parking lot, and upon her return, found that her vehicle had been stolen. On Thursday, August 3, 2023, the stolen vehicle was recovered with Jeffery Castle, 25, inside, leading to his arrest. He was transported to Metro Jail.
