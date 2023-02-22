Mobile police reports from Saturday, Feb. 18 to Wednesday, Feb, 21.
Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance (X5), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (X2), and No Tag
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 1:23 a.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Moffett Road near Shelton Beach Road. Officers initiated lights and sirens and the subject stopped. When the officer approached the vehicle, the subject sped off and led officers on a pursuit that ended in Saraland’s jurisdiction. Two male subjects were taken into custody. During an inventory of the vehicle officers discovered a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia inside. Dustin Jones, 29, and Logan Kendrick, 21, were arrested.
One Struck (X2)
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to Dearborn Street near St. Louis Street in reference to a male and a female victim struck by a vehicle as they were crossing the street. Both victims were transported to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Pedestrian Struck and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, officers responded to Old Shell Road and Lafayette Street at approximately 10:57 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the victim had been hit while standing in the middle of the road by an unknown vehicle, which had fled the area. The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, John Wesley, 23, succumbed to his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm
On Sunday, February 19, 2023, at approximately 12:43 a.m., officers responded to 260 Schillinger Road North, Earl's Pawn & Jewelry, in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers observed two male subjects parked in front of the business. The passenger was detained and found to have a firearm under his seat. Martrise Myers, age 22, was arrested for possessing a firearm and an outstanding warrant.
Traffic Fatality
On Sunday, February 19, 2023, at approximately 3:49 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male victim lying in the roadway on Dauphin Island Parkway near Brill Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered 29-year-old Keon Burroughs lying in the roadway unresponsive. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Reportedly, the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Dauphin Island Parkway. This is an ongoing investigation.
Receiving Stolen Property
On Sunday, February 19, 2023, at approximately 9:23 p.m., officers responded to Hammock Road near Bay Road in reference to a suspicious subject parked at the intersection. Upon arrival, officers located a subject sleeping inside of the vehicle. Officers ran a check on the vehicle, and it was verified to be stolen out of our agency. Charles Thatenhurst, 26, was arrested.
Possession of a Forged Instrument (X2)
On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 1:06 p.m., officers responded to 501 Broad Street, Broad Street Food Mart, in reference to a subject attempting to pass counterfeit bills. Upon arrival, officers located the subject and took him into custody. Gerald Curtis, 54, was arrested.
Theft of Property
On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to Southern Tire Mart, located at 1854 E. I-65 Service Road, in response to a reported theft of property involving an employee. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the suspect and took him into custody. Further investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Benjamin Harris, 42, had been taking merchandise from his employer over a period of time. Harris was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling
On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence had been struck by gunfire. This is an ongoing investigation.
One Struck
On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers responded to Halls Mill Road near I-65 Overpass in reference to one struck. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was walking eastbound on Halls Mill Road in the eastbound lane when the vehicle that traveled in the same direction crest the bridge and struck the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Suspicious Assault
On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male victim on the 1000 block of Navco Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim lying face down in a nearby creek. The victim was unresponsive and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available.
Assault, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, and Shooting into an Unoccupied vehicle
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6232 Spanish Trail Drive, Spanish Oak Inn apartments which was believed to have occurred at the 7000 block of Gunn Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two victims, a male, and a female. Further investigation revealed that the male victim had been shot while he was seated inside his vehicle, while the female victim's unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire. The male victim drove to the hospital by personal vehicle and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Assault
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 11:39 p.m., officers responded to 352 St. Francis Street, Stable Bar, in reference to an assault. Upon officers located the victim suffering from an injury to her face. The female subject fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
