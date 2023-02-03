Mobile Police Department reports from Feb. 2, 2023:
Recovered Stolen Vehicle and Attempt to Elude
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers observed a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of Donald Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The officer activated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle on Rosa Drive, and the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
Officers detained two passengers, but the driver avoided apprehension. The officer discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of this Spanish Fort jurisdiction. Timothy Dumas, 20, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and Emmanuel Hill, 20, for an attempt to elude.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Devon Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had heard several shots fired outside the residence. The victim's home was struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 10:52 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Bismark Court in reference to a residential burglary in progress at a vacant residence.
Upon arrival, officers discovered signs of forced entry to the rear door and located two subjects inside upon making entry. Officers detained the two subjects without further incident. Hayley Logan, 29, was arrested on the listed charges and an outstanding warrant. Nicholas Williams, 29, was arrested for drugs and criminal trespass.
