Mobile Police Department reports from Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Burglary, Elder Abuse, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Impersonating a Police Officer
On Monday, May 15, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a burglary report at Econo Lodge located at 162 W. I-65 Service Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two male individuals had forcefully entered the room of a 71-year-old male victim. The subjects physically overpowered the victim, forcing him onto the floor and handcuffing him. One of the subjects claimed to be a law enforcement officer, while the other demanded the victim's room key. Following the incident, the victim drove himself to the hospital to seek medical treatment. The subjects fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery (X2)
On Tuesday, May 15, 2023, at approximately 4:31 p.m., the victims approached an officer at the Chevron Gas Station, located at the intersection of Schillinger Road and Howells Ferry Road, to report a robbery that had occurred on the 7000 block of Muscadine Avenue. According to the victims, they had met at the vacant home on Muscadine Avenue to purchase shoes when the suspects produced a gun and demanded their cell phones. After receiving the report, the officer obtained a description of the suspects and initiated a search of the area. The suspects, identified as Irandon Drinkard, 19 and Damien Dunn, 22, were located and subsequently transported to Metro Jail.
Burglary (X3), Criminal Mischief, Theft of Property, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, officers concluded their investigation into multiple commercial burglaries and made an arrest. Keith Oneal, aged 56, was apprehended and charged with four felony counts, including burglary and criminal mischief. Oneal was found to be responsible for the commercial burglaries at the following locations: 4701 Airport Boulevard, Cheetah Laundry; 322 Azalea Road, Azalea Laundry; 3948 Government Boulevard, Exxon Gas Station; and 4720 Moffett Road, Piggly Wiggly. Additionally, he faces charges of theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession of Marijuana, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Outstanding Warrants
On May 16, 2023, at around 11:26 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on North University Boulevard. The driver refused to comply, leading to a pursuit. During the chase, drugs and firearms were thrown from the vehicle, but quickly recovered by officers. The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck a curb and became disabled. Two male subjects fled on foot, with one of them unlawfully entering another vehicle to hide. After a brief foot pursuit, both subjects were apprehended and taken into custody. The driver, Jarnae Russell-Isaac, resisted arrest and was also taken into custody. Asa Jones, Jarnae Russell-Isaac, and Lashaun Williams, all aged between 19 and 20, were transported to Metro Jail.
