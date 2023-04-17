mobile police MPD

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

On Friday, April 14, 2023, officers responded to a vehicle burglary complaint in the 5000 block of Duluth Avenue at approximately midnight. Upon arrival, they discovered that an unknown suspect had entered the victim's vehicle. After being provided with a description of the suspect, officers canvassed the area and were able to apprehend the individual. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in another reported vehicle burglary in the area. The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Chinyere Thurman, who was subsequently arrested. This is an ongoing investigation.

