On Friday, April 14, 2023, officers responded to a vehicle burglary complaint in the 5000 block of Duluth Avenue at approximately midnight. Upon arrival, they discovered that an unknown suspect had entered the victim's vehicle. After being provided with a description of the suspect, officers canvassed the area and were able to apprehend the individual. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in another reported vehicle burglary in the area. The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Chinyere Thurman, who was subsequently arrested. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Friday, April 14, 2023, at approximately 8:17 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Wolf Ridge Road and Beau Terra Drive. The officers initiated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle, exited, and fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody at W. Beau Terra Drive. Upon conducting an inventory of the vehicle, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dannie Kinard, was arrested.
Robbery
On Friday, April 14, 2023, at around 8:47 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the DIP Market located at 3804 Dauphin Island Parkway. Upon arrival, they discovered that an unknown male suspect had approached the victims, including the store clerk, outside the business. The suspect was armed with a gun and demanded that they enter the store. However, the victims did not comply and instead fled the scene. The suspect then proceeded to enter the store, where he stole cash from the register before fleeing the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Saturday, April 15, 2023, at approximately 12:29 a.m., officers received a report of shots fired at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Jewel Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim inside his vehicle when a known male suspect fired shots, striking the victim's vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle (Fatality)
On Saturday, April 15, 2023, at approximately 2:14 a.m., officers responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle at Moffett Road and Wolfridge Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased male victim lying in the roadway. According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was crossing north on Moffett Road from a gas station when a vehicle heading westbound collided with him. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident.
The victim's name will be released upon notification of the next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation; further information will be released as it becomes available.
Attempt Burglary
On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at around 12:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Gentilly Drive West after receiving a report of a residential alarm. Upon arrival, the officers noticed two male juvenile subjects near the rear of the property. The rear glass door to the victim's residence had been broken, and officers quickly canvassed the area and detained the two suspects.
During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the male subjects, a 17-year-old, had attempted to burglarize the residence. The suspect was subsequently transported to Strickland Youth Center on the listed charge, along with an outstanding warrant. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest and Outstanding Warrants
On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at around 3:37 p.m., officers responded to 1075 Montlimar Street, TownePlace Suites, after receiving a carjacking report. Upon arrival, they found that the victim had been carjacked by unknown male subjects in the hotel’s parking lot. According to the victim, the suspects drove into the parking lot, and one of them, who was armed with a gun, approached him, and demanded his vehicle. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car, followed by an unknown vehicle.
At approximately 5:28 p.m., officers spotted the vehicle involved in the carjacking near Virginia Street and Gayle Street. They initiated lights and sirens to stop the vehicle, and the driver refused to comply, and a pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the car after crashing it at the intersection of S. Broad and Kentucky Street. The driver then fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Brandon Dickerson, 18, and he was subsequently arrested. This is an ongoing investigation.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
