Mobile Police Department reports from Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8, 2023:
Assault
On Friday, May 5, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to a male victim arriving by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was shot at St. Charles Street and St. Stephens Road. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Friday, May 5, 2023, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to Quick Stop at 424 North Broad Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered that a female victim had been shot while sitting inside a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. Through the investigation the officers discovered that an unidentified male, who was riding with the occupants of the vehicle, had been playing with a gun when it discharged and struck the victim. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect ran away after the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, officers were in the area of Mimosa Dr and Summerville Street when they responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim's vehicle had stopped due to mechanical issues, and the suspect approached the victim, armed with a firearm, and began shooting at the victim when the bullet struck the victim's vehicle. No one was injured. Officers were able to detain the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Marcus Pettaway. Pettaway was arrested for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and for multiple outstanding warrants.
Theft of Property, Attempt to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Old Government Street Road for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver turned onto a dead-end road and crashed into a wooden fence. The driver, identified as John Buhring III, 23, attempted to run away, but was apprehended by the officer. Buhring was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being transported to metro jail. The investigation later revealed that the vehicle Buhring was driving had been reported stolen the previous day.
Domestic Violence Assault
We can confirm that at approximately 10:37 p.m., officers responded to the Econo Lodge, now known as Oyo Motel, located at 400 West I-65 Service Rd S, in reference to a female who had been stabbed by her husband. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The subject fled the scene before the officers arrived. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Attempt to Elude
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers noticed suspicious activity in the Navco at Halls Mill Road parking lot, which they believed to be connected to drug activity. The officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the officers observed the passenger tossing drugs from the vehicle, and the driver also threw out drugs. However, the officers were able to quickly recover the discarded drugs. The driver eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody, along with the passenger. Tyrell Diggs, 27, and Alex Taliaferro, 29, were arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 8:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Staples Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject had engaged in a dispute with a relative, and during the altercation, the subject produced a firearm and fired shots into the residence. No one was injured. Following the incident, the subject fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended by officers. Steven Murray, 24, was arrested.
Traffic Fatality
On Monday, May 8, 2023, at approximately 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a traffic accident on the I-65 South at I-10 Eastbound ramp, involving a single motorcycle carrying a male driver and a female passenger. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that the male driver, aged 50, had died in the accident while the female passenger, aged 32, had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to collide with the guardrail. The deceased will be identified upon notification of next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation.
Pedestrian Fatality and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On Monday, May 8, 2023, at approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to Halls Mill Road and Noble Drive in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 40-year-old male pedestrian in the roadway who had succumbed to his injuries. According to a witness, the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that had fled the scene and was last seen heading west on Halls Mill Road. If anyone has any information related to the incident, they are encouraged to call 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.