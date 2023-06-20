Mobile Police Department reports from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18:
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Certain Persons Forbidden, Escape, Loitering, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers observed three males loitering in the parking lot of Jefferson Place Apartment at 758 Texas Street. Upon approaching the subjects, they all immediately fled. After a short foot pursuit, the officers apprehended two males, with one physically resisting arrest. The third male, who fled on foot was brandishing a gun. Antonio Roberson, 54, was taken into custody after he physically resisted and attempted to escape. During the arrest, the officers discovered the firearm near the location where Roberson was apprehended. Anthony Gardner, 25, and Isaac James, 28, were also arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Reckless Endangerment
On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers responded to 3606 Moffett Road, Clarks Gas Station, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two unknown males in an unknown vehicle had fired multiple shots at an unknown vehicle. During the exchange of gunfire, an unoccupied vehicle was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Pedestrian Struck – Fatality
On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 11:24 p.m., officers responded to Cochrane Causeway in response to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male victim had been walking in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver was traveling north on Cochrane Causeway in the outside lane when her vehicle collided with the victim. The driver remained at the scene following the incident. The victim's identity is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Hurtel Street regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire at a convenience store on Dauphin Island Parkway and Hurtel Street. The victim had entered the store, leaving two passengers in the vehicle. Reportedly, an unknown male subject fired multiple shots, damaging the vehicle. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Residence
On Sunday, June 18, 2023, around 11:42 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Adler Street in response to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unidentified subject had fired multiple shots, striking the victim's residence. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Outstanding Felony Warrants
On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 7:08 p.m., officers observed a male subject riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road in the middle of the roadway near the 6800 block of Three Notch Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the subject pulled into a nearby parking lot. When the officer asked for identification, the subject provided a false name. As the officers attempted to detain the subject, he fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, the subject physically resisted and was taken into custody. During a search, the subject was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Billy Godwin, 31, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Unlawful Breaking a Entering a Vehicle (X2), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Monday, June 19, 2023, around 1:25 a.m., officers responded to 7070 Grelot Road, Astoria Apartments following a report of multiple unknown male subjects pulling on vehicle door handles. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subjects had entered multiple vehicles before fleeing. Witnesses provided a description of the subject’s vehicle. Officers located the subjects inside the vehicle. During an inventory of the vehicle, stolen items belonging to the victims were recovered from the vehicle. Trenton Hosea, and Jordan Casher, both 18, were transported to Metro Jail for two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. A 17-year-old male subject was transported to Strickland Youth Center on the above listed charges.
Shooting into an Occupied Residence and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 11:42 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Anders Drive following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found that an unknown subject(s) had discharged multiple shots, striking both the victim's residence and vehicle. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault (X2)
On Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at the 300 block of Seabreeze Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a verbal altercation occurred between a 16-year-old female, her ex-boyfriend (16 years old), and her new boyfriend (17 years old) escalated when the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun. During the struggle over the gun, the new boyfriend gained control and shot both the ex-boyfriend and a 19-year-old male who was with the ex-boyfriend. The 16-year-old victim is listed in critical condition but stable, and the 19-year-old's injuries are non-life-threatening. The 17-year-old male subject was transported to Metro Jail.
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Outstanding Warrants
On Saturday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 5:27 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Zeigler Boulevard after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the closed business parking lot. Upon arrival, officers approached the subjects and identified the driver as Nicholas Bouler, 27, with an outstanding warrant. During the detention, officers discovered that both passengers, Joseph Alexander, 22, and Jacob Bryan, 22, were in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Consequently, all three individuals were arrested.
