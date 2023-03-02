Mobile Police Department reports from March 1 and 2, 2023:
Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 3:32 pm
Mobile Police Department reports from March 1 and 2, 2023:
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at approximately 10:19 a.m., officers responded to the Greer’s at 670 Broad Street, regarding a theft complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown female subject had taken merchandise from the store without paying. The store clerk attempted to stop the subject but was pushed to the ground. The subject ran away prior to officers’ arrival. This is an ongoing investigation.
On Thursday, March 2, 2023 at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Cheshire Drive South in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence and two unoccupied vehicles where shot into. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
