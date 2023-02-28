Mobile Police Department reports from Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28:
Burglary
On Monday, February 27, 2023, at approximately midnight., officers responded to the 8000 block of Crowell Street in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject entered the victim’s garage, took his property and ran away. Officers canvassed the area, located the subject, and took him into custody. Steven Waters, 29, was arrested.
Robbery
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at about 2:51 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Circle K located at 6900 Airport Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject had reached over the counter and taken merchandise. When the victim attempted to retrieve the merchandise, the subject displayed a firearm before running away. The incident is ongoing.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.