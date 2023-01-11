The following are police reports from Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023:
One Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers responded to 1453 St. Stephens Road in reference to a person struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver hit the victim while backing out of a parking space. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The driver remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Reckless Endangerment
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers were in the area of Wellington Street conducting an investigation. While in the area, officers observed a vehicle of interest occupied by three male subjects turning onto Bullen Street. As officers attempted to approach Bullen Street, they heard several shots fired. Before officers stopped the vehicle, two passengers exited the vehicle. The driver was detained at Stanton and Holland Street. Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested for several outstanding warrants and transported to Metro Jail. No one was injured, and no property was struck by gunfire.
