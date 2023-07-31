Mobile Police Department Reports from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Attempted Burglary and Outstanding Warrants
On Friday, July 28, 2023, at approximately 4:29 a.m., officers responded to the Red Roof Inn at 1 East I-65 Service Road in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers detained three men, who had unlawfully entered multiple rooms at the location. All three men were arrested on various charges. Markus Bell, 46, Antonio Chattin, 34, and Rhyaan Mose, 27, were transported to Metro Jail.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Friday, July 28, 2023, officers responded to the 7000 block of 13th Street in reference to a vehicle damaged by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire on a prior date. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Friday, July 28, 2023, at approximately 4:27 a.m., officers responded to a burglary complaint at the 2000 block of McVay Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an earlier altercation had taken place between the victim and the subject. Zaccheus Williams, 37, later returned to the victim’s residence, forcefully kicked the door in, and assaulted him. Williams was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Burglary
On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 8:25 a.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar at 6890 Carol Plantation Road in reference to a commercial burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject had forcefully entered the business’s rear door. Once inside, the subject(s) destroyed property and stole an undisclosed amount of money. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of Burglar Tools and Attempt Burglary
On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 7:23 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Schillinger Road North in reference to an attempted burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject attempted to force entry into the residence. The subject was taken into custody on the scene and found to be in possession of burglary tools. Richard Weaver, 52, was arrested.
Burglary
On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 7:33 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Ann Street in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject forcibly entered the residence and caused damage. The subject fled from the location, and officers were provided a description of the subject and located him nearby. Darren Redd, 28, was arrested on the listed charges and outstanding warrants.
Domestic Violence Burglary, Obstructing Justice Using a False Name, and Resisting Arrest
On July 29, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers responded to a burglary complaint at the 1000 block of Summerville Street. Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, accompanied by a female subject, had kicked in the front door. Once inside, the male subject assaulted his ex-girlfriend. He fled the scene but was later apprehended. Bernard Wheat, 34, was transported to Metro Jail. During the investigation, it was revealed that Shalisa Crear, 33, was the woman involved in this case. When officers attempted to detain her, she physically resisted and was subsequently arrested.
Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle
On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 8:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Crawford Lane. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was riding his bicycle eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King when the vehicle struck him. The driver fled the scene after the accident. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. This incident is currently under investigation.
Burglary
On Saturday, July 29, 2023, around midnight, officers responded to a burglary complaint at the 600 block of Augusta Street. Upon arrival, they discovered that a known male subject had come to the location in search of his ex-girlfriend. He broke a window and forcefully kicked in the front door. No one was injured during the incident. The subject fled the scene before the officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment, Attempt to Elude, and Outstanding Warrants
On Saturday, July 29, at approximately 6:00 p.m. an officer observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a theft at the Dollar Tree at 2823 Springhill Avenue, earlier that day. The officer activated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit. The subject exited the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran away. The vehicle collided into the front of a residence on the 1800 block of St. Stephens Court, resulting in property damage. Robert Grayson, 36, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to Bellingrath and Industrial Road concerning a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two unknown male subjects in an unknown vehicle had shot into the victim’s vehicle while he was driving southbound on Bellingrath Road toward Half Mile Road. According to reports, the subjects followed the victim, and he fired back at their vehicle. No injuries were reported in relation to this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery (Carjacking)
On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a carjacking at Papa John’s at 5212 Cottage Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim, who was on his way to deliver a pizza, was approached by a male subject who demanded pizza. The subject forcibly pulled the victim out of the vehicle, assaulted him multiple times, and then drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Sunday, July 30, 2023, around 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a robbery complaint at the Family Dollar at 653 Stanton Road. Upon arrival, they found that a woman had entered the store, filled a basket with various merchandise, and left without paying. The clerk followed the woman to her vehicle and approached it; the male driver brandished a gun and pointed it at the victim before they both fled the scene. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.