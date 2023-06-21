Mobile Police Department reports for Tuesday, June 20:
Traffic Accident Involving a Fatality
On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a fatal traffic accident on Highway 90 in front of the O'Reilly's Auto Parts Store located at 5900 Highway 90 involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The 61-year-old male victim, who was riding the motorcycle, collided head-on with the other vehicle while trying to pass a stopped vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the victim's name will not be disclosed until the next of kin is notified.
Robbery
On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 4:18 p.m., officers responded to 2781 Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim was approached by two known subjects. One of the subjects was armed with a blunt object, threatened to the victim and took his personal belongings. Officers canvassed the area and located the subjects and found them in possession of the victim’s property. Marco Zarazoga, 39, and Sheree Robertson, 40, were arrested.
Attempt to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Outstanding Warrants
On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Texas Street near Broad Street. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the occupants discarded drugs out of the window. The driver stopped the vehicle when it became disabled after colliding with a tree. The driver and front seat passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the vehicle crash. Alex Coale, 25, was transported to Metro Jail on the listed charges. The other subject will be charged once he is released from the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation.
