Mobile Police reports from Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24, 2023:
Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, at approximately 10:25 a.m., officers responded to Cutt Zone Barber Shop at 2663 Springhill Avenue in reference to a disorderly subject armed with a knife.
Upon arrival, officers located the subject fleeing on foot and a pursuit ensued. Officers were able to take the subject into custody. The subject was in possession of drugs. Renaldo Scott, 42, was arrested.
Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Disclose a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, at approximately 7:23 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Donald Street near St. Charles Avenue. During the stop, officers discovered drugs and a firearm inside of the vehicle. Santarrio Capell, 29, was arrested.
Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Disclose a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, at approximately 8:47 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on St. Charles Avenue near Dr. M.L. King Avenue. During the stop, officers discovered drugs and a firearm inside of the vehicle. Jamarcus Ramsey, 29, was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and Marijuana
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, at approximately 10:28 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Duval Street near Interstate 10. During the stop, officers discovered drugs and a stolen firearm inside of the vehicle. Andorian Montgomery, 22, was arrested.
Possession of Marijuana and Certain Person Forbidden
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, at approximately 12:38 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Dauphin Island Parkway near IInterstate 10. During the stop, officers discovered drugs and a firearm inside of the vehicle. Kendrell Davis, 23, and Jason Dunklin were arrested.
Domestic Violence and Assault
On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 12:38 a.m., officers responded to Ridgewood Acres at 940 Dawes Road, in reference to a domestic violence incident.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s boyfriend assaulted her and then fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence and Assault
On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 1:46 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Chin Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject used her vehicle to strike the male victim causing him non-life-threatening injuries. The subject was taken into custody. Auria Womack, 21, was arrested.
