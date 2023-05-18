Mobile Police Department reports from Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Assault 2nd (X2), Criminal Mischief, Criminal Mischief 2nd (X2), Reckless Endangerment and Public Intoxication
On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute at Billiard Club, located at 4130 Government Boulevard. A 34-year-old woman had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot. Following the altercation, the ex-boyfriend entered the business while the female subject drove her vehicle into the building, directly striking the front door. She then proceeded to drive her vehicle through the doorway, hitting two victims near the entrance. One victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, while the other had a minor injury. The female subject was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the hospital to receive medical care for injuries sustained during the incident. Hayley Hightower, 34, was transported to Metro Jail.
Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Interference with a 911 Call, and Domestic Violence Harassment
On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a domestic altercation in the 2000 block of Fleetwood Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been assaulted, strangled, and prevented from calling 911 by the subject. Medical personnel provided treatment to the victim at the scene. Demarco Beaver, 32, was subsequently arrested.
Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of McQuillen Street. Upon arrival, it was determined that the incident occurred at 1302 Navco Road, Oak Knoll Apartment, where the victim had been meeting with his apartment manager. During the encounter, a female who was accompanying the manager engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim. The situation escalated when the female subject revealed a firearm. The victim decided to leave the scene and as he was getting into his vehicle, the subject fired multiple shots at him, resulting in a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Domestic Violence Harassment, Reckless Endangerment and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at around 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting complaint in the 2000 block of Victory Drive West. Upon arrival, officers found that a verbal altercation had taken place between the victim and her boyfriend. The victim, during the altercation, left the vehicle and got into another vehicle with a relative. The subject, fired multiple rounds at the victim, hitting the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. The subject then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing.
Assault and Driving Under the Influence
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, at approximately 3:12 a.m., officers responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Old Shell and East Drive. The accident involved injuries. Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver had veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. A female passenger who was in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. As a result of the investigation, Devin Foster, 24, was arrested.
