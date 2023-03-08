Mobile Police Department reports from Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8:
Assault, Shooting into Occupied Dwelling and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to University Hospital regarding a male subject who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle and had initially provided misleading information about the location where the shooting occurred. During the investigation, detectives determined that the incident happened at the Williams Motel at 258 Africatown Boulevard. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Domestic Violence Burglary and Theft of Property
On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a domestic complaint involving a burglary in the 4000 block of Radian Drive. Upon arrival, officers detained a female subject, later identified as Anna Chapman, 35. Further investigation revealed that the subject had unlawfully entered her ex-boyfriend’s residence, removed items, and stolen the victim’s vehicle from the garage. Anna Chapman was arrested.
Robbery
On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at approximately 1:46 a.m., police officers responded to 2781 Government Boulevard, a closed gas station, after receiving a report of an individual being robbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been sleeping at the location when an unidentified male subject stole the victim's money. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.
Certain Persons Forbidden, Trafficking, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 6701 Dickens Ferry Road. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers discovered that the driver, Marcus Howard, 41, was in possession of a firearm and a substantial amount of drugs. As a result, Marcus Howard was arrested on the listed charges, in addition to two traffic warrants.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.