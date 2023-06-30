Mobile Police Department reports from Thursday, June 29:
Robbery and Criminal Use of a Defense Spray
On Thursday, June 30, 2023, at approximately 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a robbery complaint in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known female subject had robbed the victim and sprayed her with a defense spray during a verbal dispute. The subject took the victim's purse and fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Thursday, June 30, 2023, at approximately 1:40 p.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to a female victim who had been assaulted. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's mother had engaged in a verbal altercation with her, demanding money. When the victim refused, the subject proceeded to stab her. The victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle and received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury. Sharon Bumpers, 51, was arrested.
Assault and Criminal Use of a Defense Spray
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 9:09 p.m., officers responded to an assault in the 400 block of Martin Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been assaulted by her sister and had been sprayed with a defense spray. The victim, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury, was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Alexis Baker, 39, was subsequently arrested. Shooting into Occupied Vehicle/Residence (X5), Robbery, Receiving Stolen Property and Outstanding
Felony Warrants (Bartow County Georgia)
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were near University and Cottage Hill Road when they observed an individual known to have multiple felony warrants. The officers apprehended the subject at a nearby restaurant and discovered he was in possession of a Glock switch (fully automatic) firearm. Jabarrion Williams, 18, was taken into custody without incident.
Shooting into an Occupied Building and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Friday, June 30, 2023, at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to 5546 Old Shell Road, Bubble Lounge in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the building and an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot had sustained damage from gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
