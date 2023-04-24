Mobile Police Department reports from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23:
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at approximately 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a delayed report of a vehicle being hit by gunfire at the intersection of Moreland Road and Creel Road. Upon arriving at the scene, the victim reported to the officers that she and her boyfriend were parked on Creel Road when another vehicle, occupied by two unidentified males, pulled up behind them. After a verbal altercation, one of the male subjects fired several shots, hitting the victim’s vehicle; no injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary, Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection From Abuse Order
On Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Greenbriar Drive in response to a domestic altercation. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had kicked in the door, strangled her, damaged her cell phone, and taken their child. The subject fled the scene before the officers arrived. However, the child has since been safely returned to the mother. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 8:46 p.m., officers received a report of a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Jasper Road. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found that someone hadunlawfully entered the residence and had stolen some items. The officers took Angela Trest, 35, into custody and found her in possession of the stolen items. Morris was subsequently arrested for burglary.
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Certain Persons Forbidden, and Failure to Disclose Firearm
On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Stanton and Redmond Road. The officers activated their lights and sirens, and the driver stopped the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers detected the smell of marijuana. During an inventory of the vehicle, the officers found drugs and a firearm. Rick Lusain, 28, was arrested.
Robbery
On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Clark’s Gas Station located at 3606 Moffett Road in response to a robbery complaint. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found that an unknown male subject armed with a gun had demanded money from the cash register. The cashier complied, and the subject took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Residence
On Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an apartment at 151 Forman Road in Palisades Apartments being struck by gunfire. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found that the victim had returned home and discovered that a bullet had shattered one of his windows. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Residence
On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Gentilly Drive North in response to a report of a residence being hit by gunfire. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found that someone had discharged a firearm and a bullet had struck the victim’s residence. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Circle K at 8130 Cottage Hill Road in response to a robbery. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found that an unknown male subject, armed with a gun, had entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier complied, and the subject fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. This is an ongoing investigation.
Certain Persons Forbidden and Probation Violation
On April 23, 2023, at approximately 9:43 p.m., the officers were called to University Hospital after receiving reports of a male subject arriving by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving at the hospital, the officers found that a 17-year-old male had sustained a graze wound during a transaction, which was allegedly with another male subject. Further investigation revealed that the 17-year-old was in possession of a firearm during the altercation. After receiving treatment for his injuries, the 17-year-old was taken to the Strickland Youth Center.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at approximately 4:36 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle burglary that had occurred at Lowes Home Improvement, located at 151 East I-65 Service Road South. The victim reported that he had observed a male subject enter his vehicle and had followed the subject to provide officers with his location. Upon further investigation, the officers found the subject, identified as William Echols, 36, and took him into custody. He was subsequently arrested.
