On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at 2039 Airport Boulevard, Adventure Earth. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that the rear glass door of the business had been shattered. It was determined that an unknown individual or individuals had gained access to the business and stolen merchandise. This is an ongoing investigation.
Trafficking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Fredrick Street and Mobile Street. Following the stop, the officers detained both the driver and passenger. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to a significant quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. Jovarius Rodgers, 26, was arrested.
Theft of Property, Failure to Disclose a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 5:28 a.m., officers received a report of unknown individuals stealing a fire hydrant in front of Regions Bank located at 825 Schillinger Road South. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers noticed a vehicle matching the suspects' description and conducted a traffic stop. Following the stop, the officers apprehended the individuals and discovered the fire hydrant in their possession, a firearm, and drugs. Subsequently, Keith Halev, 43, and Karla Frye, 39, were arrested.
