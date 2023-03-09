mobile police MPD

Commercial Burglary

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at 2039 Airport Boulevard, Adventure Earth.  Upon arrival, the officers discovered that the rear glass door of the business had been shattered.  It was determined that an unknown individual or individuals had gained access to the business and stolen merchandise. This is an ongoing investigation.

