Nilson Ridley Cain

Nilson Ridley Cain (left) has been charged with elderly abuse after allegedly assaulting a longtime local meteorologist while he was pumping gas. 

A man accused of beating retired local meteorologist John Edd Thompson at West Mobile gas station last week has been arrested.

 According to the Mobile Police Department, Nilson Ridley Cain, 33, was arrested early Friday morning on an executed warrant. His booking sheet at the Mobile Metro Jail shows he was admitted at 9:15 a.m. He is charged with second-degree elderly abuse and neglect.

