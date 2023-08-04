A man accused of beating retired local meteorologist John Edd Thompson at West Mobile gas station last week has been arrested.
According to the Mobile Police Department, Nilson Ridley Cain, 33, was arrested early Friday morning on an executed warrant. His booking sheet at the Mobile Metro Jail shows he was admitted at 9:15 a.m. He is charged with second-degree elderly abuse and neglect.
Cain is accused of attacking Thompson, 81, on Tuesday, July 25, at the Murphy Gas Station located in the Walmart Supercenter on the corner of South University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road.
Thompson, a former Fox 10 chief meteorologist who retired in 2009 after a 40-year career, was purchasing gas after getting a birthday lunch with his wife when Cain approached him at the pump asking for money. According to Fox 10, Thompson told him he did not carry cash.
Cain allegedly became angered by this, called him a liar, and attacked Thompson as he attempted to get back into his car, hitting him in the face multiple times and throwing him down on the pavement. Fox 10 reported Thompson believed he would be run over when Cain left the scene in his own vehicle. Thompson is OK, but bled profusely from his arm, sustained bruises on his arms and knees, and suffered sprains. Thompson sought medical care after the attack and then made a police report the next day.
Cain, who is a resident of the 701 South Apartment Homes near the Grelot Road intersection, has been arrested multiple times over the past decade, including for assault in 2011 and most recently in 2018 for breaking into and burglarizing a local storage unit. He pleaded guilty in both instances.
