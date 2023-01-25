The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in the vandalism of a downtown sculpture.
Last Friday, January 20, an officer noticed property damage to the oyster sculpture at the corner of St. Joseph and Dauphin streets.
Video surveillance obtained by the MPD during the investigation appears to show two males walking in the vicinity just after midnight on January 20. One of the men walked up to the sculpture and kicked it, causing it to fall onto the ground and break. Both men fled the scene after the sculpture was knocked over.
Downtown Mobile Alliance spokesperson Carol Hunter said the sculpture has been in existence since 2015 as part of the oyster trail the Oyster Gardening Program developed as a fundraiser. There were originally a dozen of the oysters and each one was painted by local artists and sponsored by various organizations.
Hunter said this isn’t the first time this particular sculpture has been vandalized. In February, 2021, the sculpture was also knocked over and damaged. Police caught the suspect in that incident and as a result the suspect was forced to pay for the repairs to the sculpture.
While she’s hopeful the suspects will be caught and the sculpture will be repaired, Hunter said the fact the sculpture has been vandalized yet again goes against what business owners throughout downtown have been attempting to do.
“It’s a little disheartening that businesses and organizations are doing so much work to make downtown such an interesting and walkable place,” Hunter said. “And then to have it destroyed in a thoughtless instant like that is disheartening. But we are hoping for a similar outcome as the one we had last time.”
In a statement from Mayor Sandy Stimpson via Facebook, Stimpson denounced the act of vandalism and said once the suspects are caught, progress will be made in restoring the sculpture.
"These kinds of senseless, destructive actions do not represent Mobile, and they will not be tolerated," the statement reads. "The artwork in downtown Mobile shares the story of our community and creates a more beautiful and inviting space for visitors and Mobilians to come together. Once the individual(s) responsible are identified, we look forward to working with our partners in the local art community to ensure the oyster is fully repaired and restored."
Those with information pertaining to the case are encouraged to contact the MPD at (251)-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip to (844)-251-0644.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
